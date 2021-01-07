Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $352.00 price target on the stock. Roku traded as high as $335.38 and last traded at $335.18. Approximately 4,496,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,707,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.90.

According to Zacks, “Roku is benefiting from increased ARPU and user engagement owing to the coronavirus-led lockdown. Additionally, The Roku Channel is witnessing a surge in premium subscription signups, which is a major positive. Moreover, streaming hours growth is likely to boost TV streaming advertising on Roku’s platform, driving advertising revenues in the near term. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softness in advertising revenues due to video ad campaign cancellations or delayed starts from categories like travel, theatrical and automotive is an overhang. Moreover, cost escalations resulting from increased marketing expenses related to international expansion and content additions are expected to keep margins under pressure. Notably, the company scrapped its 2020 guidance due to coronavirus-led uncertainties.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Roku by 919.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Roku by 301.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 50.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $594,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -298.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

