Roku’s (ROKU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $342.95 on Thursday. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $363.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 400.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

