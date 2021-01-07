Rosenblatt Securities Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $576.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $578.00 to $576.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $509.55.

Shares of MKTX opened at $545.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $553.36 and a 200-day moving average of $519.16. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after acquiring an additional 118,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after acquiring an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

