Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. Ross Stores posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

