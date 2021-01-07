Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $122.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 29.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

