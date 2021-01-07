Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €64.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.29 ($65.05).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €56.43 ($66.39) on Monday. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €59.93 ($70.51). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,961.72.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

