Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give The Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $307.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.45.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $211.03 on Monday. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.