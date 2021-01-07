Royal Bank of Canada Increases Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $67.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.