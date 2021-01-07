Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post $75.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.75 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

