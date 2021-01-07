Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s (RDSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,791.02 ($23.40).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,430.60 ($18.69) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,323 ($30.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,292.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,133.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s payout ratio is presently -23.31%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

