RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Trading Up 5.5%

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 798,629 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 508,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $711.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.