Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ RUHN opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $250.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.28. Ruhnn has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter. Ruhnn had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUHN. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ruhnn in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ruhnn by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ruhnn by 147.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,983 shares during the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

