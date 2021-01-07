Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ RUHN opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $250.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.28. Ruhnn has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.
Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter. Ruhnn had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.
About Ruhnn
Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.
