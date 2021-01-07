Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 180,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 727.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 281,201 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUTH opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $612.50 million, a PE ratio of -292.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

