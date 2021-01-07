RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

RYB Education stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.20. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). RYB Education had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. Research analysts anticipate that RYB Education will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

