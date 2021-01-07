Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.92.

SBRA opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after acquiring an additional 648,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,844,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,161 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,875,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,423,000 after buying an additional 272,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,841,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,010,000 after buying an additional 527,377 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

