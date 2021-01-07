Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

SAFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of SAFE opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36. Safehold has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $75.43.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Safehold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Safehold by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Safehold by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.