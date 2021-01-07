SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

SalMar ASA stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

