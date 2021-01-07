Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $863.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce sales of $863.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $847.50 million and the highest is $878.54 million. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $823.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.30.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $131.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.47 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $175.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durational Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 103,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

