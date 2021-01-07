Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SDVKY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. Sandvik has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Analysts forecast that Sandvik will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

