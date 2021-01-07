Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SASR. TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $37.94.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,516,000 after buying an additional 599,088 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143,964 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

