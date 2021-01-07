Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $40.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 45.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

