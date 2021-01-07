Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Shares of EQNR stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
