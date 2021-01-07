Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

