SAP’s (SAP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $163.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $158.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $129.74 on Thursday. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $143.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $764,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SAP by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SAP by 57.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 13.2% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

