Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRPT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.30.

SRPT stock opened at $166.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

