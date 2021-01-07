Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SBRCY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 503,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,230. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sberbank of Russia has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter.

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards.

