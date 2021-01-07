SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Achieves Market Cap of $30,331.87

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $30,331.87 and $289.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

