SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.85.

NYSE SEAS opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Insiders sold a total of 50,936 shares of company stock worth $1,333,368 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.