Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCTBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Securitas from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Securitas from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

SCTBF remained flat at $$16.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. Securitas has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

