Sei Investments Co. Has $297,000 Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 30.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 56.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

NPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised National Presto Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE:NPK opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.94 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.