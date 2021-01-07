Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,192.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,776 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

