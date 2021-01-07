Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,000 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 44.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 247,470 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 91,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1,929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 118,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.