Sei Investments Co. Sells 55,287 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AERI stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AERI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

