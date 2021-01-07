Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FB Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FB Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FBK opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.26. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

