Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 643,238 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,596,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 275,501 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 517,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 361,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $265,518.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $265,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $708,390.00. Insiders have sold 4,759,958 shares of company stock worth $280,847,180 over the last quarter.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Schrödinger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Schrödinger stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

