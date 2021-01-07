Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Smith Barney Citigroup

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SEKEY opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 1.04. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.