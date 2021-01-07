Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 84,000 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at $158,114,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SEM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,025. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 73.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

