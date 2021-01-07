Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SELB. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 218,196 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $528,034.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,650,572.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,916,096 shares of company stock worth $9,654,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,075 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 457,569 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 140.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $743,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

