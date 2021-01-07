SemiLEDs (LEDS) to Release Earnings on Friday

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, January 8th.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%.

SemiLEDs stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 21,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,400. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

