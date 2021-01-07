Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 1,040,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,017,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

