ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.56.

NYSE NOW opened at $507.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 143.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total transaction of $802,678.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,202,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,838 shares of company stock valued at $38,971,927. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 51,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

