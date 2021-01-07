Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 10,885 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,471.90.

On Thursday, October 8th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $86.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.71 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHAK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

