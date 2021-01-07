Sharon Benzeno Sells 6,771 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $388,587.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,604 shares in the company, valued at $149,443.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $24,661.38.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $330,849.90.

On Thursday, November 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $20,325.76.

On Monday, November 2nd, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $308,667.76.

On Monday, October 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $21,371.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. 593,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,680. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

