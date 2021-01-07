Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$4.25 at ATB Capital

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

SCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark set a C$5.50 target price on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.31.

TSE SCL opened at C$3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.83. The stock has a market cap of C$276.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. Shawcor Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$267.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

