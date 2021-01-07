Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $161,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.