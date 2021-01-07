ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.99

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.99 and last traded at $107.99, with a volume of 1906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.06.

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $292,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,138 shares of company stock valued at $41,759,423 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $1,277,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $6,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

