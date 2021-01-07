SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.30

SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.30 and traded as low as $30.00. SIG plc (SHI.L) shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 4,947,423 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £363.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.30.

SIG plc (SHI.L) Company Profile (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

