Signature Bank Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 640,382 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $24,544,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 123.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

