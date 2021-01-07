Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,815.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,355. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

