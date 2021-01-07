Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 686 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $14,870,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 152.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,349,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 815,946 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 130.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $489,000.

ANGL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,194. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

