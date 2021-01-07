Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Up 10.7%

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)’s stock price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.04. 1,704,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,069,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 72.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 720,892 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 561,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 158,806 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 888,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares during the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

